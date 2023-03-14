Mohamad Sabu conducts working visit to NAFAS headquarters

KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) conducted his first working visit to the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) headquarters in Kota Damansara here today.

NAFAS said in a statement that the main agenda of the visit was to introduce NAFAS’ structure and function in implementing its role in line with the ministry’s vision and mission to spearhead agriculture transformation into a modern, dynamic and competitive sector.

The minister’s arrival was greeted by NAFAS Board of Directors’ chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob and NAFAS general manager Muhammad Faris Arriffin, along with other directors.

Agriculture and Food Security Ministry general-secretary Datuk Lokman Ali, deputy general-secretary (Development) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd and Division secretary (Padi Industry Development) Datuk Azman Mahmood accompanied the minister on his visit.

The minister was taken to visit the NAFAS subsidiary and business exhibition and he also spent time with NAFAS management and staff.

NAFAS reiterated its commitment to working with the ministry to ensure that the country’s agriculture sector remained competitive as a main global food producer and its continued role as one of the country’s economic generators.

NAFAS acts as an umbrella body for a network of farmers’ organisations at the national level, encompassing 14 state farmers’ organisations and 279 area farmers’ organisations, with over a million members across the country. -Bernama