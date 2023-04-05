Mohamad: UN medal awarded to MALBATT 850-10 personnel recognition of M'sian military's abilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The awarding of the United Nations Service Medal yesterday to personnel of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-10 for their duty in Lebanon is a recognition of the Malaysian military's ability to maintain peace, says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad in a tweet said that the award was proof of the excellence and high commitment shown by the MALBATT 850-10 in carrying out its duties and trust as a peacekeeping force.

“It is another form of recognition of the capabilities of our military personnel who are often entrusted by the United Nations (UN).

“I would like to express my congratulations and pride to all members of the MALBATT 850-10 Contingent on the awarding of the medal,” he said while praying for the safety of the force.

Mohamad also congratulated and commended MALBATT 850-10 Commander Col Mohd Rizman Ramli and all the members of the unit in Lebanon for carrying out their duties brilliantly and making the country proud.

Earlier, the Public Affairs Division of the Joint Forces Headquarters in a statement informed that the medal parade ceremony was held at the Marakah Camp Parade Ground in South Lebanon yesterday.

The medals were awarded by UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Western Sector Commander Brig Gen Roberto Vergori.

The statement said that the parade involved a total of 20 officers and 250 personnel of other ranks involving four detachments.

According to the statement, Mohd Rizman led the list of medal recipients and was followed by senior officers and service representatives.

MALBATT 850-10, consisting of 84 officers and 770 personnel of various ranks from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) including 30 members from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) began the year-long mission on Nov 12 last year. -Bernama