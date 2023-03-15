Mohd Azizulhasni floored by injury in Cairo

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pix) has been forced to pull out of the UCI Nations Cup championship in Cairo due to injury.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games gold medal prospect said he had decided to withdraw based on doctor’s advice and also several other factors after suffering the injury during training in Egypt.

The 35-year-old cyclist, who won silver in keirin in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, did not elaborate on the injury.

“To give me space for optimum recovery, my place will be taken over by Fadhil Zonis (Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis).

“I appeal to all to continue supporting the athletes competing here (Cairo),” said the ‘Pocket Rocketman’ in his Facebook post.

Mohd Azizulhasni was Malaysia’s sole medal winner in keirin at the UCI Nations Cup championship in Jakarta last month when he brought home a silver.

The championship in Cairo will be held from today until Friday before it moves to Milton, Canada, on April 20-23. -Bernama