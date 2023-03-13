Mohd Hairi wins Umno Youth vice president post

KUALA LUMPUR: Larkin assemblyman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah won the Umno Youth vice president post in the youth wing's elections by defeating Ikmal Hazlan Ikmal Hisham.

Umno election committee chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said Mohd Hairi won the race narrowly by securing 87 votes compared to Ikhmal Hazlan who obtained 84 votes.

“Mohd Hairi’s win was decided at noon today when all the votes from the divisions were received (and accepted),” he told a press conference at the party's headquarters at Menara Dato' Onn here today.

Meanwhile, Shahrir said the Umno Youth permanent chairman post was won by Wan Hazlin Agyl Wan Hassan with 80 votes, while Zairul Azmir Ramli garnered 59 votes to become his deputy.

He also said that the Titiwangsa and Semporna divisions Youth wing meetings, the Kuala Kedah division Wanita meeting and the Puteri UMNO Batu Kawan division meeting have been postponed to this Saturday (March 18).

He said the party also received objections for the election of the Kuala Kedah, Kulim, Pekan, Pasir Salak and Rompin Wanita wings while objections were also received from the Sekijang, Langkawi and Temerloh divisions.

Shahrir said objections are open until tomorrow for any divisions to lodge their protests.

He added that the Tanah Merah and Kota Kinabalu divisions did not hold their 2023 elections because both divisions have been suspended. -Bernama