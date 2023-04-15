Mohd Na'im: Imam, siak, KAFA and takmir teachers to receive special aid from Monday

PUTRAJAYA: A one-off payment of a special contribution of RM600 to imam, siak, Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain Class (KAFA) and takmir teachers will be made, starting this Monday (April 17), said the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar.

He said that the decision was made during a recent joint discussion session between the Ministry of Finance and the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim).

The special assistance was in line with Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's announcement during the tabling of Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24, he said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) always appreciates the devotional service of ‘murabbi ummah’ (nurturers of the ummah), who educate the community, and hopes that the distribution of this special donation can bring cheer to this group in preparing for the Aidilfitri celebration,“ he said.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, when announcing the news, reportedly said that the government agreed to give a special contribution of RM600 to 70,000 imam, bilal, siak, noja (maintenance personnel), marbut (caretakers), KAFA and takmir teachers, involving an allocation of over RM40 million. -Bernama