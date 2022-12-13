Mohd Shafie denies claims that state assemblymen from Warisan were leaving the party

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) today denied a report that has gone viral on social media that state assemblymen from the Warisan were leaving the party.

“Warisan remains strong and stable. Rumours and talk that state assemblymen from Warisan were going to leave the party is a malicious attempt of deceit to topple the party,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shafie said Warisan held a Supreme Council meeting this morning and was attended by all state assemblymen from Warisan. All the state assemblymen had also pledged their undivided loyalty to the party,” he said adding that all Warisan state assemblymen and Supreme Council members also pledged their full sopport to the Unity Government and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister.

In a separate statement, Darau state assemblyman Azhar Matussin who is also a Warisan Supreme Council member also denied claims that he, together with six other state assemblymen from Warisan would leave the party.

“This is merely a political game to create unrest among party members and confuse the rakyat, especially those from the grassroots. We (all Warisan state assemblymen) are behind the President (Mohd Shafie),“ he said.-Bernama