Mohd Uzir: Can gauge poverty statistics via development imbalance

KUALA LUMPUR: Poverty statistics in Malaysia can be known through the imbalance of development in the states and regions as well as urban and rural areas especially in terms of the facilities needed.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said among the facilities that are highlighted are good infrastructure facilities and connectivity such as Internet network in the areas involved.

“With census data, namely Malaysia Census 2020 which ended yesterday, we can identify areas that are lacking in these facilities, hence we can say that there is a close correlation between poverty and facilities mentioned above.

“We will also undertake a special study based on household income to update the poverty statistics according to the poverty line set in 2019,“ he said during a programme on Bernama TV: Malaysia Petang Ini titled, “Data is Not Just Statistics” here, today.

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia Census 2020 attained a commendable achievement when 32.3 million people in the country or 99.2 per cent out of 32.6 million estimated population participated in the census amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the implementation of the census was done using five methods -- e-Census; Computer Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI); Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI); Paper and Pen Interview (PAPI); and Drop Off Pick Up (DOPU).-Bernama