Mohd Zuki describes Ali Hamsa his teacher

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali(pix) has paid tribute to the late Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, describing him as his teacher in the civil service.

Mohd Zuki said National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan was also a “student” of the former KSN.

“Tan Sri (Ali) was a teacher; he imparted a lot of knowledge to us and InsyaAllah all his deeds will never be forgotten,” he said when paying his last respects to Ali at his residence in Precinct 10 here today, together with Mohd Sallehhuddin.

Ali, 66, who served as the 13th KSN for six years from 2012, died at the Dublin Hospital in Ireland on Thursday (April 21).

Ali’s body arrived in an aircraft at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 6.30 am and was taken to his house at about 8.26 am.

His body was then taken to Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin in Precinct 3 for the last rites and the public to pay their last respects at Dewan Sheikh Daud Al-Fathoni from 11 am to 1 pm, before burial at the Muslim cemetery in Precinct 20.

Mohd Zuki said Ali was a hardworking and dedicated civil servant who contributed immensely to the country.

“On behalf of the civil service, I would like to extend our condolences to his family. We pray that his soul would be placed among the righteous,” he added.-Bernama