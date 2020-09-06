Mohd Zuki sets KPIs to mobilise post Covid-19 economy

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) has set key performance indicators (KPIs) for all ministry secretaries-general and department directors-general to ensure programmes to mobilise the post-Covid-19 economy are implemented as planned.

He said if they failed, they should give reasonable reasons and explanations to be considered by the committee, comprising himself, Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman and several appointed members.

He said the matter was decided after discussions with the PSD following many planned development programmes or projects that could not be implemented as scheduled.

“So, if we are still moving according to the old way of working, as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said, we are worried that the existing programmes will not be implemented as scheduled.

“For this, we must move quickly and change from the old way of working,“ he told reporters at the launch of the “Malaysiaku Indah” Sustainability Programme, organised by the National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita), here, today.

Earlier in his speech, Mohd Zuki said even though civil servants may not be affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) or the Covid-19 pandemic, but regardless of rank, they jointly mobilise the economy to help those affected.

“If we are still struggling and bound, and continue to use our old work procedures, then we worry that the time required to move the economy will take longer because we have been delayed for long,“ he said.

When asked about the increase in the unemployment rate, Mohd Zuki said many initiatives would be implemented to ensure that those affected by Covid-19, such as those who lost jobs, can be assisted.

“The government does give attention (to the unemployment rate), but I cannot inform you what our actions are. We are in the planning stage and it will be announced at the appropriate time...we expect to announce this in the near future,“ he said.

On the (Malaysiaku Indah) programme, Mohd Zuki, who is also Puspanita adviser, said one of the main components of the programme was tree-planting activities in line with the government’s intention to create a more sustainable green ecosystem.

Mohd Zuki also participated in ‘Pokok Fun Ride’ with Mohd Khairul Adib, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, secretaries-general including Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad and Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

A total of 70 participants were also involved in a 13-kilometre cycling event which was launched by Puspanita president Puan Sri Norizam Che Mohd Nor. -Bernama