MOHE to announce results of admission to IPTA, ILKA end of July

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of applications for admission to public higher education institutions (IPTA) and public skills training institutions (ILKA) for the 2021/2022 academic session are expected to be announced by the end of July.

Higher Education Ministry's Student Admission Division director Wahi Nordin yesterday said the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will speed up the results of offers to IPTA and ILKA.

“Even though the date is extended, MOHE together with IPTA and ILKA will work to speed up the selection process,“ he commented when interviewed by ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’, a programme broadcast by Bernama TV.

On Monday (June 21), MOHE announced that the UPUOnline application was extended until July 2 from the original closing date which was June 21.

Wahi said the decision to extend the date was made after taking into account that some candidates had yet to receive complete Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination results for certain subjects due to the Covid-19 situation.

“We need the master file (complete results) to be uploaded in the UPUOnline system to make the selection.

“However, students who still have ‘T’ status (incomplete SPM results) can still fill up UPUOnline first and choose a course that suits their interests while waiting for the complete results,“ he said.

Wahi said that 250,000 applications had been received and urged SPM 2020 candidates who have not yet applied to do so.

On the allegation that a disabled student who is an SPM 2019 candidate, failed to secure admission to an IPTA due to his physical condition, Wahi said there was no discrimination against anyone who applied via UPUOnline.

“The courses that will be offered are based on the data obtained, including the facilities provided at the IPT,“ he explained. -Bernama