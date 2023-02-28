MOHR recorded 388 work-related deaths, 21,767 injuries in 2022: Mustapa

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) recorded a total of 388 work-related deaths and 21,767 injuries at the workplace in 2022.

Deputy Minister Mustapa Sakmud (pix) said the numbers were based on data analysis carried out by the National Secretariat of the Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025 (OSHMP25) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

“Last year as well, a total of 10,707 cases of work-related illnesses and poisoning were recorded, while we also managed to ensure that 81 per cent of the workplaces audited by DOSH obtained a satisfactory occupational health and safety level (grade C and above),“ he told reporters after the medal presentation ceremony for the Worldskills Malaysia 2022 skills competition here today.

Earlier, he presented medals and certificates to the winners of the WorldSkills Malaysia Youth (WSMB) 2022, WorldSkills Malaysia Educators (WSMP) 2022, JuniorSkills Malaysia (JSM) 2022 and WorldSkills Competition (WSC) 2022 Special Edition events.

He said the skills competition was a platform to test and raise the level of competence of the participants who comprised TVET students and teaching staff from across the country.

“Relevant skills competitions at various levels will be intensified in an effort to increase the competitiveness of participants at the national and international levels.

“I want the winners of these awards to be ambassadors of skills so that their products can be commercialised, otherwise, their good ideas and initiatives will only be limited to that. So we develop them, so that eventually they can be made experts and ambassadors of skills in our country,“ he said. -Bernama