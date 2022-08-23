Momila Beauty Whitening Cream banned for containing mercury: MOH

PUTRAJAYA: The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of the Ministry of Health (MOH) has cancelled a cosmetic product because it was found to contain scheduled poisons and is thus no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the product, Momila Beauty Whitening Cream contains mercury, which can be harmful to health.

“The mercury could be absorbed into the body and cause damage to the kidney and nervous system. It can also disrupt the brain development of young or unborn children, besides causing rashes, irritation and other changes to the skin,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham also warned all sellers and distributors to stop selling the products as it violated the Control Of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Individuals who violate the regulation can be fined not more than RM25,000 or face a maximum of three years imprisonment, or both, for the first offence and fined not more than RM50,000 or a maximum of five years imprisonment, or both, for subsequent offences.

Companies that commit the offence could be fined up to RM50,000 the first time and RM100,000 for subsequent offences,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said members of the public who are using these cosmetic products are advised to immediately stop using them and seek advice from health professionals if they experienced any discomfort or adverse effects.