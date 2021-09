Johannesburg: Princess Charlene of Monaco was in stable condition Friday after collapsing and being hospitalised in South Africa, where she has been living for the better part of this year.

The 43-year-old wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, was admitted to a hospital in the port city of Durban in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday night under an alias, after suddenly “collapsing” at a lodge where she has been staying for several months.

“Her Serene Highness (HSH) Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May,“ her foundation said in a statement.

“The Princess’ medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed that the Princess is stable,“ it said.

Chantell Wittstock, director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, later told AFP that “she has been released. She was released this morning”.

“Doctors are still establishing exactly what happened,“ she said.

Albert’s office said in a statement that the princess was “being very closely monitored by her medical team who have affirmed that her condition is reassuring.”

The Zimbabwean-born princess underwent surgery in August, but few details have been publicly released.

Her latest health scare was “part of the recovery,“ Wittstock said. “She has been in a lot of pain.”-AFP