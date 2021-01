KUALA LUMPUR: Careful monitoring is needed for the implementation of the RM15 billion Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (PERMAI) measures announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday.

Alliance For Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix) said there should not be any leakage in the implementation of these stipulated measures, there should be safeguards to ensure the needy groups well-targeted and the relief measures rolled out in a timely fashion.

“And if, after careful monitoring of the implementation of the relief measures, it is found that the plans must be tweaked to ensure maximum bang for the buck, this should be done,” he said in a statement here, today.

He also suggested for the authorities to consider setting up a website where the rakyat could provide immediate feedback on the effectiveness and suitability of the relief measures.

The rakyat could also consider doing their bit by starting a community chest to which citizens can make any contribution from RM1 and the money collected could be used to boost the national effort.

He said another aspect that needs looking into is the rakyat’s mental wellbeing as a direct result of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic and therefore a special allocation should also be considered to motivate various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Befrienders KL in providing counselling.

On Monday, Muhyiddin announced the RM15 billion PERMAI comprising 22 initiatives to combat Covid-19. The PERMAI Assistance Package is anchored on three goals, namely battling Covid-19, preserving the welfare of the people and supporting the continuity of business. — Bernama