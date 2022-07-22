Monkeys reportedly kidnapped a 4-month-old baby and threw him off a roof

A four-month-old child is reportedly dead after a horrific incident in India involving a “gang” of vicious monkeys, according to numerous reports.

The infant was taken from its parents by one of the monkeys while relaxing on a rooftop in Bareilly, India last week.

The primate subsequently threw the infant boy off of the three-story building, killing him immediately.

The family immediately responded to the child, and was further attacked and harassed by the monkey troop.

Last month, an infant in Tanzania was snatched from its mother and later died from its injuries.