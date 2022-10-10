Monsoon: Johor distributes over 1,000 flood kits to islands, Orang Asli villages

JOHOR BAHRU: More than 1,000 flood kits have been distributed to the islands and Orang Asli villages in Johor since the beginning of this month, in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon season.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail (pix) said of the total, 815 kits were distributed to five islands and three Orang Asli villages in Mersing.

She said the islands are Pulau Sibu, Pulau Pemanggil, Pulau Aur, Pulau Tinggi dan Pulau Besar while the Orang Asli villages include Kampung Peta, Kampung Punan and Kampung Tewewoh.

“The rest of the flood kits are expected to be sent to the Orang Asli settlements in Segamat in soon,“ she said at a press conference after attending a ceremony to launch the Johor government flood aid initiatives here today.

Also present was Johor state Department of Social Welfare (JKM) director Mohamad Hapil.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the kits consisted of essential items such as food, blankets, pillows and so on.

He said in addition to monitoring the temporary flood relief centres (PPS) that will be opened in the event of flooding, 345 JKM staff have been ordered to work closely with district officers and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) once the PPS are in operation.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) recently announced that Malaysia would experience a transitional phase of the monsoon beginning Oct 3 to November.-Bernama