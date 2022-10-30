Monsoon season: 186 areas at risk of water surge phenomenon nationwide to be closed beginning Nov

KOTA BHARU: A total of 186 areas at risk of the water surge phenomenon across the country will be closed from November to January next year, says Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the Department of Minerals and Geosciences had also warned local residents not to conduct any activities during the monsoon season at recreational areas that were at risk.

“I have been informed that a water surge phenomenon usually occurs once in 30 years, such as the incident in Baling, Kedah.

“Locations that are at risk will be closed including Gunung Stong in Kuala Krai and Jeram Linang in Pasir Puteh,“ he told reporters after the opening of the Natural Resources Ecotourism Empowerment Seminar programme at Pantai Cahaya Bulan here tonight, which was also attended by Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) deputy secretary-general Abdul Wahid Abu Salim.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said his ministry had identified as many as 5,500 flood hotspots across the country including 186 areas at risk of experiencing water surges.-Bernama