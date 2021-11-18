Monsoon season firefighters to be prioritised for booster shots

KOTA BHARU: Officers and members of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) who are involved in flood disaster management tasks during monsoon season will get priority for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid(pix) said this was because they were exposed to a high risk of infection while on duty.

“In fact, they will be monitored so that they will always be in good health and do not have any symptoms,“ he told reporters after the presentation of JBPM excellent service awards at the Fire and Rescue Station headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, in MACHANG, Kelantan Police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said 1,712 police officers and members in the state have received booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

He said other personnel would receive the booster dose according to the schedule set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) based on the type of vaccine received previously.

Shafien added that a total of 78 policemen in the state were tested positive for Covid-19 from Nov 1 until today.-Bernama