Monthly Umno MT meeting on Thursday to discuss party election: Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR: The monthly Umno Supreme Council (MT) meeting for January, scheduled on Thursday, will, among other things, discuss the party’s election, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

“... the Umno election has not been discussed. Of course, the (party) election can be discussed on Jan 5,“ he said at a press conference in conjunction with the 2022 Umno general assembly (PAU), today.

Ahmad said besides Umno election, the monthly meeting will also discuss invitations to 2022 PAU to the parties currently in the Unity Government.

He also informed that an Umno management meeting will be held tonight chaired by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

On Dec 26, the Umno secretary-general said the decision whether the party’s president and deputy president positions would be contested would only be decided during the Special MT meeting on Jan 12.

PAU 2022 which was previously scheduled for Dec 21 to 24, 2022, has been postponed to Jan 11 to 14 2023.-Bernama