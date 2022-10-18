Montpellier sack coach Dall'Oglio

MONTPELLIER: Montpellier have dismissed head coach Olivier Dall'Oglio, the Ligue 1 club's president Laurent Nicollin said on Monday.

Dall'Oglio becomes the fifth boss in the French top flight to be sacked already this month and will be replaced by his assistant Romain Pitau on an interim basis until the World Cup, which starts on November 20.

Peter Bosz, Jean-Marc Furlan, Michel Der Zakarian and Oscar Garcia have all also been fired by Lyon, Auxerre, Brest and Reims in the last eight days.

Dall'Oglio replaced Der Zakarian as Montpellier coach in the summer of last year.

But he could only take the team to a disappointing 13th-placed finish in his first season in charge.

A run of three straight defeats this term have left Montpellier 11th in the table and only four points above the relegation zone.-AFP