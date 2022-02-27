Mora to stay after Charity Shield victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora(pix) is now more than happy to continue his stint with the eight-time Super League champions ahead of the 2022 Malaysia League (M-League) campaign.

The joy was expressed by Mora after JDT lifted the Charity Shield for a record fifth time in a row following a 3-0 victory over Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last night.

Mora said he would not be leaving the Southern Tigers squad and was eager to serve the team for a long time.

“No (resign) ... I extend my contract again (while laughing). Of course, my happiness and my joy to coach this team. I’m very passionate to give my best. I knew I had a lot of faith in the boys and a lot of faith in the club that we have the elements to win.

“So no, I’m not resigning. Of course, I think TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim) is not resigning,” he said at the post-match press conference last night.

During a pre-match press conference last Friday, Mora had said he would follow in the footsteps of Tunku Ismail, who is also the team owner, to retire from football if JDT lost to KL City in the Charity Shield clash.

Tunku Ismail had earlier sparked concern among JDT supporters after leaving a comment on the team’s official Instagram post saying if JDT lost he would leave football completely and would not be involved in any football activities in the country.

In last night’s clash, goals by midfielder Muhamad Nazmi Faiz Mansor and new imported striker Fernando Forestieri put JDT ahead 2-0 in the first half before substitute Mohd Afiq Fazail completed the team's glorious night with a third goal at the end of the match.

The victory also saw JDT clinch the Charity Shield title for the seventh time in eight seasons.

JDT will face Penang FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in their season opener on March 4 and are eyeing to defend the Super League title for a record ninth time in a row.-Bernama