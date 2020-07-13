More borrowers to seek help managing debts

PETALING JAYA: More people are expected to approach the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) for help as the loan moratorium comes to an end.

Those in need of the agency’s help will be pleased to know that it has a 99% success rate in negotiating with banks and 85% positive outcome for those who have entered the debt management programme.

Although a six-month moratorium on loans was introduced during the start of Covid-19, it ends in September, and people will have to start paying their loans in October,” AKPK general manager Nor Fazleen Zakaria (pix) told theSun.

People are now being proactive in dealing with their debt problems as some have lost their jobs or have had salary cuts and they are aware that they may not be able to service their loans.

“So, they are looking at available options to deal with their debt problem.”

She said the services provided by AKPK is free and it is the agency of last resort because those who approach them are no longer able to service their debts.

Nor Fazleen said people facing financial problems will be advised by the agency’s counsellors on the options available such as speaking to the bank to restructure their loan or to enter the agency’s debt management programme.

She said the payment to banks must be a win-win situation for both sides.

“We will first determine a person’s cash flow. We will then get details of their spending, allocate sufficient money for their expenses, and then negotiate with the bank on the amount the person can pay, which must first be agreed upon by the individual,” she said, adding that at the end of the day, the agency is adjusting a person’s cash flow.

“Many people have a misconception about the agency. (They think) we will control their salary and they will be blacklisted in CCRIS (Central Credit Reference Information System).

“This is not so. Their salary goes into their bank account. If they are already blacklisted, they will not be able to get a loan before they approach AKPK.”

She said the agency believes in the 4As approach when it comes to dealing with financial problems:

1) Admit the problem. Don’t be in a state of denial about the debt problem, acknowledge it;

2) Analysis. Study your budget, see what can be done to increase income as well as reduce expenses, one possibility is to liquidate assets to pay off debts;

3) Action. Take corrective action, approach banks to see how you can deal with your debts; and

4) AKPK: Approach the agency, seek help and advice from its counsellors before deciding what is best for you and the next course of action.

