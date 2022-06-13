More breakwaters afoot to curb costal erosion in Terengganu

KUALA NERUS: The government will continue to build breakwater structures along the coast in this district to reduce the impact of increasingly serious erosion in the area.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Ministry, Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib, said the state’s coastline often faced disasters such as erosion, and it is the focus and attention of the ministry in its planning.

He said the construction of breakwaters at Kampung Tengah Mengabang Telipot in the district which was completed in 2019, gave a positive impact in minimising erosion even though the phenomenon is still occurring.

“A total of five breakwaters was built, costing RM70 million at Kampung Tengah Mengabang Telipot. Checks found residents and fishermen, agreed that the erosion has lessened.

“The Department of Irrigation and Drainage and the Ministry of Environment and Water have identified the best models,“ he told reporters after a walkabout session and a briefing by JPS at the village today.

Ismail said the next project involved the construction of 16 breakwaters along more than six kilometres from the beach of Pengkalan Maras to Pagar Besi here at an estimated cost of RM90 million.

“The project will be carried out within this year and is expected to be completed in three years,” he said.-Bernama