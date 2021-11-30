More categories of travellers soon after successful land VTL launch

JOHOR BAHRU: The success in the implementation of the Land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) yesterday is seen as able to pave the way for the opening of more categories of travellers via the route in the near future.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said, for example, on its part, Johor would not be facing any problem in meeting requirements for the opening of the Malaysia-Singapore border via the Johor Causeway and Linkedua.

Meanwhile, the governments of Malaysia and Singapore have expressed commitment and readiness to ensure the opening of the border continue to take place and the number of travellers or traveller categories could be increased.

“This is good news because we know not only from among Malaysia and Singapore citizens or holders of long term passes who are allowed but the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) should also allow family visits and vice versa.

“So, all that (yesterday’s success) is a reflection that the opening of the border can be further expanded in the near future,” he told reporters after a ceremony to present contributions to the Johor Cerebral Palsy Association at the association’s building, here today.

Hasni said this when commenting on the first day of the Land VTL implementation using bus services starting from Larkin Sentral Bus and Public Transport Terminal to Singapore via Johor Causeway.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he and his counterpart Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had discussed additional measures which would be implemented by both countries on the cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore.

Among others, to include all categories of travellers for Land VTL, subject to health requirements decided by both countries; including additional bus service route through Link Kedua and train services operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTM); and allowing in stages private vehicles such as motorcycles and cars.

On the High Speed Rail (HSR) project, Hasni said the state government was open and supported whatever moves and efforts to discuss the development of HSR.

However, he hoped discussions should start from scratch to set up a new agreement and not review the past agreement or amend the agreement prior to this since the agreement prior to this had been terminated.

“The state government will support whatever steps and efforts to discuss the development of the HSR, regardless of whether it stops in Johor or Kuala Lumpur to Singapore because Johor would take the full advantage available when HSR is able to be developed.

“(Because) developments along the alignment, I am confident, can benefit the people and the economic development in Johor,” said Hasni.

Yesterday, the Singapore Prime Minister said the republic was open to new suggestions from Malaysia on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project although the two countries prior to this had agreed to end the project.

“Prime Minister (Ismail Sabri) had proposed that discussions on the HSR be revived and I answered that Singapore and Malaysia had reached an agreement prior to this to end the HSR project, and it was settled amiably.

“Nevertheless, Singapore is open to a new proposal from Malaysia on the HSR project and the Ministries of Transportation of both countries will discuss the matter. Singapore hopes to receive more detailed information from Malaysia so that we can study and consider the matter once again,” Lee told a media conference with Ismail Sabri yesterday in conjunction with the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister to Singapore.

On Jan 1 this year, both countries, in a joint statement, announced the ending of the HSR project when both failed to reach an agreement on changes proposed by Malaysia before the project agreement expired on Dec 31, 2020.

In March this year, Malaysia announced a payment of SG$102.8 million (SG$1=RM3.09) to Singapore for costs incurred to develop the HSR project and in connection with the extension of its postponement.-Bernama