More engineers needed for continuation of national development: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs more engineers for the continuation of development in the country since the ratio of engineers to the population is currently only 1:170, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said this was because, based on information from the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), the starting salary of technical professionals in Malaysia is relatively low compared to other countries, thus, making it one of the main factors that the younger generation is not so keen on venturing into the profession.

However, he said BEM had created a task force to study the starting salary of engineers in Malaysia.

“Apart from that, more aggressive and proactive measures need to be drawn up by appointing more people from the technical profession to fill strategic and policy-making positions in the public service.

“Government-linked companies (GLCs) are also recommended to involve technical professionals in company governance, such as board members or chief executive officers,” he said in a recorded speech in conjunction with the launch of the National Technical Profession Day (HPTN) 2022 today.

Nanta said mastering technology is the catalyst to the development and modernisation of a country, with youth being the heirs to leading the country in the future.

As such, he said it was crucial for the country to provide exposure related to the technical profession to youngsters so as to continue the legacy in the landscape of the country’s development, thus, making Malaysia a viable and sustainable developing country in the era of the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

On HPTN 2022, he said the celebration, which is held every December, was one of the methods used for the widespread dissemination of information, besides inculcating an interest in the technical profession among youngsters.

Themed ‘Mengungguli Teknologi Melonjak Pembangunan’ (Technology Excellence Boosts Development), this year’s celebration takes into account the transformation of the use of the latest technology considering the fact that the technical profession provides a significant contribution to the country’s progress.-Bernama