‘More EPF withdrawals may cause long-term woes’

PETALING JAYA: It may be a popular short-term move, but allowing another round of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals may cause long-term problems for the country, an expert cautioned.

Financial adviser Felix Neoh said allowing further EPF withdrawals means the inevitable is just being delayed.

“It’s a very tough situation. Money is never enough and at the end of the day, we have put ourselves in a situation where Malaysians will have to pay the price in the future,” he told theSun.

Neoh said from a mathematical or financial perspective, it is easy to make such decisions, but Malaysians should not touch their retirement money.

He said to complicate matters, not all Malaysians or the B40 group are members of EPF.

“What about the needy who are non-members?”

Neoh added that salaries in Malaysia are very low.

“Who is gaining from all this? It’s none other than business owners. The way our society perpetuates things is also part of the problem, and the rich versus poor gap is very wide now.”

He added that the way the economy is designed does not help to spread the wealth.

“There is little that can be done with a minimum wage of RM1,500, yet employers are complaining about paying that to their workers.”

He said business owners were prospering but workers were not.

Neoh said the problem is not only confined to Malaysia but also most developed countries.

He added that the way Malaysians are being taxed is also unfair.

“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was much fairer. The politics behind it was bad, but GST is a good system.

“Why are they not taxing those who can afford to buy cars? That is beyond me. It may help buyers in the short run but the country may have to pay a higher price in the future,” he said, when commenting on the government’s automobile purchase tax waiver.

Wealth adviser Liza Rawiah Ishak said if the government was doing well, it would have provided the money.

“There might not be another way out, maybe it’s the only solution for now,” she said, adding that EPF withdrawals might be the fastest way to solve the issue and with Hari Raya celebrations coming up, it may be a short-term solution.

“For those who have to make a withdrawal, remember to be committed to saving again.”

Liza said those facing financial difficulties must think about increasing their income, or else it will be very hard to save for the future.

She added that Malaysians must take charge of their financial management if they want to have a comfortable retirement.

“Know where every ringgit goes, manage your money well, and be in control of your own money. If after that, you still have a deficit, then look for additional income through part-time work or a small business.”