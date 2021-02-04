More false reports by those losing MyKad

PETALING JAYA: There has been a rise in cases of those who lose their MyKad lodging false police reports to avoid paying hefty fines imposed by the National Registration Department (NRD), police say.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said yesterday Selangor police received 107 false reports alleging robbery or snatch theft last year by those who had lost their MyKad.

He said last month 30 such reports were received.

“When the reports are made and after we carried out our investigations, we found it to be false as the complainants were unable to subtantiate their claims or explain how the purported crime occurred. Later we learnt that they had done so fearing they will be fined or unable to get a replacement MyKad from NRD,“ he said

The fines imposed on those who lose their MyKad for the first time is RM100, RM300 for the second time and RM1,000 for the third and subsequent times.

Fadzil said several people who committed the offence have been charged in court for providing false information to a civil servant under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

He said the offence carried a fine of up to RM2,000 and up to six months imprisonment or both.

“We advise the public to refrain from making such false reports as it can land them in deep trouble when action is taken,“ Fadzil said.