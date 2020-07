KUANTAN: The number flood evacuees in Lipis, about 278 kilometers from here, has increased to 400 people from 104 families being housed in two temporary relief centres (PPS) today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said another PPS at Dewan Belora Aur Gading was opened at 2 pm yesterday and currently housed 132 victims from 36 families.

Meanwhile, 268 people from 68 families are still accommodated at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chegar Perah, he said.

“The water level in Kampung Aur Gading started to rise after continuous rain yesterday morning, but gradually receding today. The same situation is also reported in Kampung Chegar Perah.

“Thus far, the road to SK Aur Gading is also closed to all road users due to floods,” he said when contacted.

Azli also confirmed that thus far, no injuries or loss of life were reported.

The flash floods occurred due to heavy rain that lasted for almost nine hours on Monday causing the water level in Sungai Relau to rise and overflow onto the surrounding areas. -Bernama