More flood evacuees in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah increased to 58 as of 8 am today compared to 31 yesterday morning. They are being sheltered at two flood relief centres (PPS) in the Kubang Pasu district.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Secretariat chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said of the total, 22 victims from four families were housed at the Dewan Kampung Lahar PPS while Dewan Kampung Tradisi PPS in Lembah Keriang is sheltering 36 people from eight families.

“The Dewan Kampung Tradisi PPS was activated at 8 pm (yesterday) following continuous heavy rain,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Muaz said the force would continue to monitor the situation from time to time, including the weather and river water levels to ensure that all safety measures could be taken efficiently and effectively to face any more floods after this.-Bernama