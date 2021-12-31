More i-Citra withdrawals will put retirees at grave risk

WITH the opening of the economy, it does not make any sense to allow EPF contributors to continue dipping into their old-age savings, which have been largely depleted after the withdrawal programmes of i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra that were initiated during the lockdown periods over the last two years.

Here is a quick refresher: i-Lestari was introduced by EPF in 2020 to alleviate financial woes faced by contributors during the economic lockdown due to Covid-19 measures. This allowed EPF contributors to utilise funds in their respective Account 2 of their retirement savings.

Traditionally, Account 2 had already been allowed for certain uses such as education or housing. In that respect, i-Lestari was not as startling a policy as what followed suit, which was the i-Sinar in November 2021.

I-Sinar had allowed contributors to finally access funds from the “sacred” Account 1, something that was practically untouchable before one’s retirement. This Account 1 has always been the most protected and core to the very idea of Parliament establishing the EPF in the first place back in 1951.

Subsequently, another programme called

i-Citra early this year had also allowed drawdowns from Account 1.

This Account 1 is definitive of what we mean by retirement funds to see Malaysians through their golden years, and simply put, there just is not enough of it left today.

Going by EFP’s estimates, one needs to have at least RM240,000 in their savings if one were to spend an average of RM1,000 per month for 20 years after retirement. And RM1,000 a month is paltry even by today’s standards, not to mention the inflation over the coming years.

The shocking data revealed by EPF shows that 67% of its contributors do not have that amount in their savings. How are they to survive their retirement if we continue to allow contributors to withdraw more funds from their Account 1 today?

I am grateful the government has stood firm on this issue and not yielded to pressure from populist political leaders. Even the oft-critical Malaysian Trades Union Congress has backed the stance not to allow more withdrawals under i-Citra.

Some labour unions such as the National Union of Seafarers of Peninsular Malaysia and Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre also have voiced their deep concern over the issue and asked EPF not to indulge requests for further i-Citra programmes. The Malaysian Employers Federation had also echoed similar sentiments.

Do we want contributors past their retirement age to keep breaking their bones in the job market so they can put food on the table? Have the populist political leaders thought of how this may strain our public healthcare system and welfare funds if

our elderly do not have enough savings in

the future?

Politicians should not sacrifice the country’s long-term interests for short-term political gains. Doing so is highly irresponsible.

Our economic rebound is gaining momentum. According to the Statistics Department, unemployment was recorded at 4.3% in October this year. This is the lowest since April 2020.

More jobs are available now as employers expand their businesses. In other words, the argument about having to dip into one’s EPF savings due to lack of jobs and income is a

weak one.

Another argument made for the withdrawal of EPF savings is that it will allow contributors to use their savings as capital to start their business or repay debts.

Yet, there are numerous micro-credit schemes available out there for a myriad of business activities, offering low interest charges and even up to six months repayment moratorium. They were introduced by the government to stimulate the economy, and many from the B40 and even M40 can take advantage of this for business purposes.

Furthermore, if EPF contributors have problems servicing their individual loans,

they can seek the help of AKPK to restructure their debts.

I believe many Malaysians have found relief from overwhelming debt commitments through AKPK programmes. EPF savings are meant for retirement, not as seed money to start a business or pay off debts.

Politicians should stop politicising this issue and stop promoting a short-sighted mentality, not when there are credible alternatives to solve personal or business financial woes as mentioned above.

Megat Johan Zabidi

Kuala Lumpur