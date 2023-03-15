More Kuala Kedah-Langkawi ferry trips allowed as demand grows: DUN

ALOR SETAR: The passenger ferry operator between Kuala Kedah and Langkawi is allowed to increase the daily frequency from time to time depending on demand.

State Agriculture and Food Industry, Plantation and Commodity Industry, Transport and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Azman Nasrudin said at the moment, the operator is coping well with passenger demand with just five trips per day.

“The dredging work for navigation safety in the Kuala Kedah channel was fully completed on Dec 26, 2022 and the ferry operator can now fulfil the minimum obligation to provide five trips on the Kuala Kedah-Langkawi-Kuala Kedah ferry route.

“Sufficient trips have been given to the ferry operator, taking into account the capacity of the Kuala Kedah Passenger Ferry Terminal in receiving ferries at one time, as well as waiting room capacity for passengers at the terminal,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at the Kedah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Azman said the ferry operator has a capacity of 12 ferries and that number is deemed sufficient, but it can apply for an additional itinerary of up to 12 trips based on passenger requests.

“The JLM (Malaysian Maritime Department) has no objections to giving permission so as to boost the economy of the tourism sector on the legendary island. In May, the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) will take place, so if there is demand from this passenger surge, the number of trips will be increased,” he said. -Bernama