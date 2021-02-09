More leeway sought

PETALING JAYA: Chinese associations have welcomed the government decision to allow family reunion dinners for Chinese New Year, but feel more leeway can be given to the community.

The new standard operating procedure (SOP) announced on Sunday means up to 15 immediate family members living within a 10km radius are allowed to gather for reunion dinner, as opposed to only immediate household members in the previous ruling.

Kenneth Chew, who is Federation of Malaysia Chinese Guilds Association secretary-general, said while the new regulations are appreciated, they are still vague.

He said even though 15 immediate family members are allowed to gather, the rule that allows no more than two persons from the same household to travel together in a car makes reunion a challenge.

“If only two persons from a household are allowed each time, we must make a few trips to one venue. Even though we live less than 10km apart, it would be an inconvenience. There must be clearer SOP on this,” he told theSun.

“We are almost a year into this situation. I am happy we can celebrate with our families, but I think more leeway should be given.”

For last year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Deepavali celebrations, up to 20 people were allowed for visitation at one time.

Chew is hoping that a similar decision would be made for the celebrations this Friday and Saturday.

“The norm for Chinese New Year is that the first day is usually spent with our own families, and the second day visiting our spouses’ families. We don’t know if this (SOP) will change, but we are hoping so (to allow visit to spouse’s family).”

Buying new clothes is also a tradition, but the Chinese community has missed out this year as boutiques in shopping malls are not allowed to open.

“If night market traders are allowed to sell clothes, I would think it would be easier for crowd control in malls than at night markets,” he said.

Chew also lamented the fact that his association, which oversees Chinese small and medium enterprises, was not invited for the National Unity Ministry meeting to discuss guidelines for the upcoming celebrations.

He said a survey would have sufficed to find out the sentiments of the stakeholders.

Gowri Thangaya, who is secretary-general of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism, is also hoping that visitors would be allowed, with strict a SOP in place.

“It is only fair. When we succeeded for the Hari Raya and Deepavali celebrations, why not for Chinese New Year? By allowing only a certain number of visitors at a time and having intervals for sanitisation, I’m sure it can be done,” she said.

Gowri said her association members certainly welcome the new guidelines for reunion dinners.

“It is better than nothing. In Malaysia, festivals are times families can get together and cherish each other’s company. We have come a long way since the first MCO and understand the importance of adhering to the rules.”