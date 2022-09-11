More Merambong shrubs to be planted to encourage turtle landings on Malacca shoreline

ALOR GAJAH: More Merambong shrubs will gradually be planted along the shoreline to encourage hawksbill sea turtles to land in Malacca, especially in Padang Kemunting, Masjid Tanah here.

State Fisheries Department deputy director Nawar Abd Karim said the Merambong shrubs would provide comfort to the turtles as they lay their eggs.

“The hawksbill sea turtles are attracted to Merambong shrubs as the marine creatures are able to hide among the vegetation and will not be disturbed especially when they come ashore to lay eggs,” he said adding that the shrubs emit a fragrant smell and create a cool environment for the turtle to take shelter.

“A favourite turtle landing spot is around the coast at Alor Gajah, especially in Padang Kemunting because of the peaceful environment and this is where the Turtle Conservation and Information Centre is located,“ he told reporters after the closing of the Tanjung Bidara Beach Clean Up programme here today.

A total of 300 newly hatched hawksbill turtles were released into the sea and five Merambong trees were also planted in the area.

In another development, he said as many as 900 hawksbill turtle landings or nestings were recorded at Melaka coastal stretch between January and October this year producing an average of 120 to 140 eggs.

“We are seeing an improvement in Malacca due to several factors among them, public awareness on the importance of protecting the species and better management in releasing the hatchlings into the sea.

“The death rate of turtle hatchlings or egg thefts were very much lower this year because we ensure that only licenced turtle egg collectors appointed by the Malacca Fisheries Department are allowed to gather the eggs,“ he said.

He said only 10 egg collectors have been licenced and members of the public who steal, possess or consume the eggs could be subject to legal action.-Bernama