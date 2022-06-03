More must be done to address hardcore poverty

EVERYONE should be provided with decent accommodation, and a place to call home, which is a basic need of every person.

When Covid-19 was at its worst, all of us had to spend a considerable amount of time at home.

It has become a haven for some of us to keep us from the sun and rain, from wild animals and other predators, including the virus.

Sadly, not all are blessed to have a decent roof over their heads with many living in dilapidated wooden huts and shacks. For them, there is no respite during the hot, sunny and rainy days.

Most of these “homes” would have no water and electricity supply. Surviving without them must be a daily struggle.

The media has been instrumental in highlighting cases of single mothers and aged people living in storerooms, makeshift lavatories and animal enclosures.

Recently it highlighted the plight of a 60-year-old military veteran living in a car parked at the back of a convenience store in Taman Sungai Besi. He has been living in the car for the past 20 years.

His plight caught the eye of the Prime Minister, who immediately dispatched his political secretary to look into it.

A transit house will soon be allocated to the veteran and monthly aid will be given to subsidise his income which he gets from repairing cars.

The veteran, who had served in the military for 17 years, was living in a Volvo that was given to him by a customer.

There are many of these cases of people living in abject poverty, such as the homeless people in our community. It is a social malaise that needs to be eradicated.

They sleep on hard cardboard boxes and are exposed to the elements. During the day, they sleep under overhead bridges or in abandoned buildings.

Some occupy the benches in the parks, terminals, bus stands and pavements.

Apart from this, there are poor families in the country who have to make do with bare necessities living in abject poverty.

There are also single mothers left in a lurch, who have been forced to stay in storerooms, sheds and abandoned buildings with their children.

Even the elderly have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves while staying in dilapidated dwellings.

It is saddening to see people living in such conditions – jobless and homeless.

We should do more to alleviate the pain and suffering of the poor and underprivileged in our community.

It is heartwarming that kind and concerned individuals have come forward to help those in need and the media should be commended for exposing such cases so that their lives can be made a little better and brighter.

I am appalled by organisations helping foreign missions and other causes when our people are living in abject poverty without basic needs.

Hardcore poverty should be eradicated and it should be the topmost priority of our government.

Everyone should be provided with a decent home and zero poverty should be the ultimate goal in our quest for quality living.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban