More needs to be done to reduce fatalities among motorcyclists

PETALING JAYA: Motorcyclists dice with danger every time they are on the road. This is especially so for those who ride small engine capacity motorcycles.

Statistics compiled by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) revealed that such motorcyclists account for 46% of all road users, and make up 67% of all road accident fatalities.

While there are ways to reduce the risks for them, little has been achieved over the years, especially in the areas of infrastructure and education, said Miros chairman Datuk Suret Singh (pix).

Suret said the most effective way is to separate them from larger vehicles such as lorries, buses and cars, and that can only be done by providing them a separate lane, especially on highways.

“Motorcyclists are one of the three groups of vulnerable road users, the others being pedestrians and cyclists,” he told theSun.

He pointed out that while passengers in a car or bus are protected by the structure of the vehicle, motorcyclists are exposed to a direct hit in an accident.

“Serious bodily injuries can be sustained even at speeds as low as 30kph,” he said, adding that the best way to protect them is to give them a dedicated space, the same way zebra crossings and walkways are provided for pedestrians, and dedicated bicycle lanes exist for cyclists.

Suret said such lanes should be built along busy traffic arteries such as federal roads, a proposal that is being mooted under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“There are 101 stretches of federal roads that we think should have motorcycle lanes. There is a potential to save up to 1,000 lives each year if we have such lanes.”

He said motorcycle lanes for state roads could be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan, which will be implemented five years from now.

Universiti Putra Malaysia head of road safety research Dr Law Teik Hua said for a start, the government could add more inclusive lanes on highways for motorcycles, as these are cheaper than exclusive lanes.

He said more up-to-date technology such as drones to monitor road conditions could also be considered.

Suret said while waiting for more dedicated motorcycle lanes to be built, Miros plans to introduce a new initiative to encourage riders of low engine capacity motorcycles to use the left lane when they are on a highway.

He noted that only 20% to 30% of motorcyclists use the left lane on mixed traffic roads.

“We want more of them to use the left lane because it is safer. Lane discipline will prevent weaving and blind spot-related crashes.”

Suret said the initiative will be launched by December or early next year.

Apart from personal well-being, there are other reasons to keep motorcyclists out of the danger zone.

Even if they survive, the incidental costs can be staggering, especially for those from low-income families, who comprise the majority of motorcyclists.

Records show that four out of 10 disabled persons in the country are victims of road accidents.

“Many teenagers and young adults are bedridden or have remained in a coma for years. This has a negative impact on the financial and emotional state of the family,” Suret said.

“They need diapers, medication and a special diet, all of which can cost up to RM2,000 a month. Parents who have to attend to them also end up making a lot of personal sacrifices.”