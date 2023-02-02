More parking spaces at HSI from today: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The additional parking area at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) at Jalan Mutiara Emas Utama, Taman Mount Austin, here, is open from today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, when announcing this, hoped that the additional parking will reduce traffic congestion at the hospital.

“Be assured that the state government will always do its best to assist the Health Ministry in improving the quality of services, not only in terms of health care, but also infrastructure, for the well-being of the Bangsa Johor,” he said through a post on Facebook today.

He also expressed his appreciation to State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu and State Public Works Department director Abu Bakar Abd Aziz.

In August last year, the state government announced an allocation of RM500,000 for upgrading of the parking area at HSI, as well as RM95,000 for the replacement of the polycarbonate roof and related work and another RM75,000 for the purchase of chairs in the waiting room. -Bernama