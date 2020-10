PETALING JAYA: The number of daily Covid-19 cases took a slight dip with 649 reported as of noon today. It was the first time there was no death in the country due to the virus since Oct 7.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said recovered cases also exceeded new cases for the first time in nearly a month. There were 685 recoveries today compared with 649 new cases.

Sabah still recorded the highest number of cases with 352, followed by Selangor with 132. Sabah and the Klang Valley which were still under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) accounted for 78.7% of the total number of positive cases overall.

“Negri Sembilan had 43 cases, Kedah 37 cases, KL Federal Territory 21 cases, Labuan 17 cases, Penang 13 cases, Johor 10 cases, Sarawak eight cases, Perak five cases while there were one case each in Pahang, Malacca and Terengganu,” Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Seven of the new cases were imported while the rest were due to local transmission.

The import cases involved two Malaysians and five foreigners who arrived from Indonesia, India and the Philippines.

“The cumulative number of positive cases in the country so far is 30,090, while the current number of active cases with infectivity is 10,087. The number of cases that have fully recovered from Covid-19 is 19,757, which is 65.7% of the total,“ he said.

There were 106 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 23 required respiratory assistance.

“With no death today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia remains at 246 cases, which is 0.8% of the total number of cases,“ he said.

The Health Ministry identified five more clusters involving two each in Sabah and Selangor, and one in Negeri Sembilan.

Noor Hisham said the Sakti cluster is from Lahad Datu district in Sabah with 18 individuals testing positive for the virus, while 35 of the 154 people screened were still waiting for results as of noon today.

“The index case for this cluster tested positive on Oct 5. Close contact screening led to 17 more positive cases detected and all of the cases are being treated at the Lahad Datu hospital,” he said.

The Tuguson cluster involved Sabah’s Kota Belud district with the index case testing positive on Oct 15 before being admitted to the Kota Belud Hospital, he said.

The Bah Medan cluster in Sepang had 20 positive cases, of which four were new new. A total of 32 individuals were still waiting for results from a total of 52 individuals screened as of noon yesterday.

“The index case for this cluster tested positive upon return from a high-risk area (in Sabah) on Oct 3. Close contact screening detected 19 more positive cases,“ Noor Hisham said.

The Taman Laut cluster in Petaling Jaya had its index case testing positive on Oct 21 before being admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital.