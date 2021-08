JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has directed the related agencies to increase registration counters and express lanes for the elderly at Persada Johor International Convention Centre Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix) through a posting on his Twitter site said police would also improve regulating traffic flow at the PPV.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will regulate the traffic flow better and MySejahtera should schedule appointments effectively. This crowded scene incident will never happen again,” he said.

Hasni replying to a Twitter user regarding a viralled picture of a huge crowd outside Persada PPV yesterday, including senior citizens waiting in long lines.

Meanwhile, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in a post on his official Twitter and Instagram sites said he would investigate the matter and called on the state government to take action on the incident.

IN Melaka, the 'Retail Industry Vaccination Programme (RIVac) for retail sector workers involving 8,000 recipients in Melaka at Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall in Bandar Hilir here began today.

State Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Ismail Othman said the 10-day programme aimed to dispense Sinovac vaccine to 800 recipients a day.

He said it involved frontliners of the retail sector such as cashiers and sales personnel in supermarkets, customer service personnel, security guards, supermarket, management staff as well as distribution and retailing workers.

“All recipients involved employers and workers registered under the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) and the initiative is important to ensure no workers from the retail sector are left out of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

“We hope all retail sector employers register their employees under RiVac so that the effort could expedite vaccinating them as they are the group exposed to infection,” he told reporters after visiting the RiVac Industry Vaccination Centre (PPVIN) here today.-Bernama