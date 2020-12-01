More reports against rapist-preacher (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Police reports against a 25-year-old preacher and TV celebrity are mounting as more of his victims came forward with claims of sexual assault.

The suspect was arrested by Shah Alam police last week over the rape of a 23-year-old woman on Sept 11.

With six cases to date, the serial sexual assaults have prompted police to form a special task force to conduct the investigations.

In the latest police report on Monday, a teacher, also aged 22, claimed that she was invited by the suspect to a restaurant in Petaling Jaya purportedly to celebrate his birthday at about 9pm on Oct 22.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faizal yesterday said after the dinner, the suspect invited the victim to his house in Damansara Perdana.

He said although the woman who teaches at a school in the Klang Valley initially declined, she agreed to follow the suspect after being persuaded and then forced.

Nik Ezanee said the woman was then raped by the suspect before being sent home the following day.

He said the preacher also warned the woman not to relate the incident to anyone, causing her to suffer from depression.

On Sunday, a 23-year-old college student also made a police report here claiming the man lured her to his house on the pretext of giving her tips on business marketing on Oct 17.

However, the victim ended up being molested and forced by the suspect to perform oral sex on him.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat yesterday said six women who fell victim to the suspect have lodged police reports as of Monday.

He said the cases are being investigated for rape, molestation, unnatural sex and causing hurt.

“If there are other victims out there, we urge them to step forward and lodge police reports without fear,“ Fadzil said.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a police task force has been assigned to handle the sexual attacks on the victims who are aged between 22 and 26.

He said the victims were the suspect’s followers in the Instagram application and he had contacted them personally.

The suspect was re-arrested on Monday for investigations on the other cases after a remand order issued against him last week ended.

Days before his arrest last week, the suspect who is also a singer and was a participant of a religious reality show had also made a police report after the allegations went viral in the social media.

He claimed that he did not know the women and was being slandered by them.