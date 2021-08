KUALA LUMPUR: With more than 50% of the country’s adult population fully vaccinated as of yesterday, more restrictions in the social and economic sectors in Phase One states and onwards under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) have been eased from tomorrow, including dine-in activity for fully vaccinated individuals.

Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the matter was decided at the Special National Security Council (MKN) meeting which he chaired today to consider proposals by the MKN Special Technical Committee to ease more restrictions, especially for Phase One states.

Besides this, he said non-contact outdoor sports, recreational and leisure activities will now also be allowed but confined to only within the same district.

“It is must be clarified that individuals will only be recognised as fully vaccinated after they have met the following criteria, namely for vaccines that require two doses (for example, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac), the individual must have passed 14 days from their second dose vaccination date.

“As for vaccines that only require a single dose (for example Johnson & Johnson and CanSino), the individuals must have passed the 28th day from their vaccination date,” he said in a posting on his Facebook account today.

For dine-in activities, Muhyiddin advised food operators to provide more dining space outside the premises for better ventilation as the risk of the Covid-19 virus being spread was much higher inside.

Besides this, eatery owners must ensure that individuals entering their premises to dine-in display their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate as proof.

For fully vaccinated couples accompanied by children aged 17 and under for dine-in, Muhyiddin urged them to ensure their children adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On sports and recreational activities, Muhyiddin said it was allowed but subjected to compliance with physical distancing and done outdoors, including semi-outdoor areas from 6 am to 10 pm.

They involve activities such as jogging, exercises, taichi, cycling, skateboarding, fishing, equestrian, archery, hiking, tennis (singles), badminton (singles), golf, motoring and the likes.

“Activities that are allowed also include picnics and camping. The participation of children aged 17 and below is allowed with strict compliance with SOPs,” he said.

He said dine-in activities in restaurants or cafes in clubhouse premises are allowed in line with dine-in regulations, while changing or shower rooms are not allowed to be used to prevent mingling and risk of infection after sports activities.

Muhyiddin said additional relaxations in the trade and distribution sector, namely those involving night markets and weekend markets, are also given to individuals who have been fully vaccinated in Phase One states and onwards, provided they show their digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

He also stressed that each ministry and agency monitoring the relaxation of restrictions, including on premises owners, must be fully responsible in ensuring the stipulated guidelines are complied with.

“If infections occur in premises that enjoy these privileges given, the MOH will immediately take action, including conducting a risk re-assessment,” he said and added that those premises could also face closure or be slapped with compounds if they are found to have violated SOPs.

“As Malaysians, we have a collective responsibility to contain this Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, the easing of restrictions is also a responsibility that must be shouldered by those fully vaccinated to make their own rational and well-judged self-risk assessment in facing the threats of Covid-19 which is now widespread in the community. Insya-Allah, we will win together,” he said.

The MKN special meeting today was attended by Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, National Security Council (MKN) director-general (Security), Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, ministry secretaries-general and senior officials.

Muhyiddin said the decisions were made today after the rate of fully vaccinated individuals among the adult population, which exceeded 50%, showed positive developments and achieved earlier than the previous Aug 31 target.

“Besides that, the meeting also took note of the positive early developments from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK) in several states namely Labuan, Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley states (Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya).

“Data collected by the MOH shows that so far, all the states mentioned have started to show a decrease in the number of cases for categories three to five after full vaccination for the adult population (18 years and above) had exceeded 40%,“ he said.

At the same time, Muhyiddin said data from the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) showed that the situation at hospital emergency departments in the Klang Valley had also improved, including a decrease in the average number of patients waiting to be placed in MOH hospital wards in the Klang Valley.

He said the situation was seen as in tandem with the current full vaccination rate of the adult population in the Klang Valley, which, at 73.8%, was very encouraging. — Bernama