More rural people to enjoy essentials at reasonable prices next year

KUALA NERUS: A RM200 million allocation under Budget 2023 to support the cost of transportation and distribution of essentials would enable more people in rural and interior areas to enjoy these goods at the same prices as in urban areas, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said the allocation would enable the ministry to expand the Price Standardisation and Distribution of Essential Goods programme to more rural areas, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

“This will make it easier for people in the interior to enjoy the same price for goods as offered in the city because we have appointed contractors through a tender to ensure sufficient supply in these places,” he told reporters at the Jom Heboh 2022 Terengganu carnival at the State Sports Complex in Gong Badak, near here, today.

According to Rosol, the programme has benefited over 1.2 million people in more than 700 rural and interior areas nationwide.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling Budget 2023 yesterday, announced that RM200 million will be provided to support the cost of transportation and distribution of essential goods to ensure that basic goods such as rice, cooking oil, LPG gas, petrol and diesel reach the rural population at a reasonable price.

Rosol also said the ministry would continue to organise the Buy Malaysia Goods Campaign (KBBM) on a large scale next year even though the allocation for the campaign in Budget 2023 is RM10 million, compared to RM20 million this year.

“The campaign was launched in 1984, but we see the need to intensify it. Malaysia has already produced cars, motorcycles, air-conditioners and various food items. Next year, we will scale up this campaign big time. All these products will be displayed in a one-carnival sale,” he added.-Bernama