More than 100 MyVac volunteers to be added at PPVs in Melaka

MELAKA: More than 100 volunteers under the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) initiative are expected to be added at eight more vaccination centres (PPVs) in Melaka which will be opened on June 16.

State Non-governmental organisation (​NGO), Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said so far, a total of 1,437 individuals had registered to become MyVac volunteers to ensure the smooth implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

However, he said of the total, only 209 MyVac volunteers have completed their registration, while 119 have been selected to be assigned for duty at six existing PPVs.

“When more PPVs are opened, we will definitely need more volunteers at the PPVs... at least 12 MyVac volunteers are needed at each PPV.

“Therefore, we strongly encourage unemployed youths to register as MyVac volunteers because they will be given a daily allowance,” he told reporters after visiting a PPV at Dewan Tun Ali, Bukit Katil, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, MyVac volunteer Muhammad Ansar Muhamad Baktiar, 18, said despite having to deal with different types of people at the PPV, especially the elderly, he managed to gain valuable exposure, knowledge and experience from it.

“Our job here is not only to ensure the smooth vaccination process, but also to give to give confidence to the public of various backgrounds to take the vaccine jab,” said Muhammad Ansar who is waiting for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia result.

University student Muhamad Solehin Mohd Shati, 22, said he was thrilled upon learning that he was selected to be a MyVac volunteer at PPV Bukit Katil, about two months ago.

He said that although the awareness of Covid-19 vaccine is improving, there are still individuals who are sceptical about it.

“There are people who easily believe the information they receive on social media sites such as Whatsapp and Facebook. Therefore, we have to help frontliners and convince them to take the vaccine,” he said. -Bernama