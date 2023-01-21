More than 100 vehicles spotted driving on emergency lane in four-hour period

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 100 vehicles were spotted and recorded driving on the emergency lane along the North-South Expressway from Johor Bharu to Putrajaya in a four-hour period between 10 am and 2 pm today.

The Road Transport Department (RTD), in a statement today on its official Facebook account, said the offence was detected during the special traffic operation implemented on all highways nationwide for the Chinese New Year 2023 period.

“The RTD wants to emphasise that this offence (driving on the emergency lane) is among the seven offences that will not be compoundable but will land you straight in court,“ the statement said.

The seven offences are queue-jumping; overtaking on double lines; beating the red light; speeding; using a handphone while driving; not using a seat belt or helmet; and driving on the emergency lane.

The RTD asks the public to obey the road rules throughout this festive season to avoid congestion and causing fatal road accidents.

Complaints on traffic offences can be channelled through e-Aduan@jpj on the MyJPJ application or email aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my. -Bernama