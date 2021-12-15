More than 160,000 travel letters issued to Agricultural operations during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 166,769 permission letters for inter-district and inter-state travels were issued to agricultural operators during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to avoid wastage of agricultural produce, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the letters were issued to facilitate marketing and distribution of agricultural-based products.

“When MCO was implemented, agricultural activities were categorised as essential services and allowed to operate to ensure the food supply chain was not interrupted,“ he said during the question and answer session in response to a question from Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh).

Nurul Izzah wanted to know measures taken by the ministry to resolve the disruption of the supply chain during the MCO which resulted in wastage of agricultural produce.

According to Ahmad said, several strategies were implemented and they included holding “Pasar Segar Terkawal” during the MCO 1.0 (March 30 to May 1, 2020) and MCO 3.0 (June 1 to Sept 11, 2021).

He said another strategy was improving distribution efficiency through strategic partnerships with first-mile (farm to distribution hubs or customers) and last mile (distribution hubs directly to customers) service providers, such as Pos Laju, Citylink, Line Clear, Lalamove and Gdex.

The collaboration, he said, gave manufacturers the option to obtain delivery services at a lower cost.

“MAFI also opens up online market alternatives through e-commerce portals such as Agrobazaar Online, Agrobazaar Malaysia’s ‘market place’ at Shopee, Shop Malaysia Online at LAZADA and Air Asia farm.

“This strategy cab reduce dependence by producers on physical marketing methods,” he added.

Apart from that, he said, MAFI also encouraged the processing of agricultural products.-Bernama