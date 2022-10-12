More than 20,000 individuals arrested for drug offences since January

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 28,710 individuals suspected of being involved in various drug offences nationwide under the ‘Op Tapis Khas (Special Screening Ops) 1 to 7’ operation from January to date.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said of the number, 16,433 were drug addicts, peddlers (4,498), other offences (3,144), Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (2,102), wanted persons (1,685) and Special Preventive Measures ( 848).

She said during the period, PDRM also seized a total of 2,241.53 kilogrammes and 4,966.44 litres of various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM19.8 million.

“In addition, PDRM also took action under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 and seized various assets estimated to be worth RM612,563,“ she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said the breakdown of seized assets involved cash amounting to RM32,663, jewellery valued at RM49,600 and vehicles worth RM530,300.

According to her, the objectives of the special operation are to detect and arrest drug pushers in identified hot spots, destroy drug dens, take action on hardcore addicts, track and arrest people wanted for drug offences.

“PDRM, in particular the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), continues to work hard to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking activities.

“PDRM hopes that the public will continue to channel information related to drug trafficking activities happening around them through the JSJN hotline at 012-208 7222,“ she said.-Bernama