More than 200,000 households affected by flood in southern Thailand

PATTANI:The flood situation in nine provinces in southern Thailand have worsened as the number of affected households had increased to more than 200,000 with seven fatalities reported.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said in a statement that 83 districts in nine provinces - Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat - remain flooded.

“The floods in southern Thailand saw a steep rise in the number of households affected. As of Tuesday, a total 205,774 households affected despite the water level in many flooded areas have decreased,” it said.

DDPM said relevant authorities will inspecting and evaluate infrastructure that has been damaged by the floods as well as providing aids to affected villagers.-Bernama