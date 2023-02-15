More than 4.8m arrivals in Saudi Arabia during Umrah season this year

MADINAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that a total of 4,840,764 people of various nationalities have arrived here this year to perform their umrah, reported Saudi Press Agency (spa).

Of the total, 4,258,151 had left by yesterday.

The Umrah performers arrived by air, land, and sea.

The border posts at New Arar, Al-Haditha, Halat Ammar, Al-Wadi’ah, the Empty Quarter, Al-Bathaa, Salwa, King Fahd Bridge, Al-Raqi, Al-Durrah Port, and Al-Khafji Port received 507,430 persons while another 3,985 arrived by sea.

The total number of people who went to Madinah via Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport during the Umrah season this year reached 1,351,731, or 31 per cent of the total arrivals. Of these, 680,017 visitors left through the airport after performing prayers in the Prophet’s Holy Mosque.

The Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu was the disembarking point for 11,132 Umrah performers. -Bernama