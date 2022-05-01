More than 5,000 vehicles violate speed limit on first day of Ops HRA 2022: RTD

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,021 of the 750,903 vehicles that went through the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras on highways yesterday (April 29) was found breaching speed limits according to the Road Transport Department (RTD).

The enforcement agency in a statement tonight said from 236,671 vehicles which passed through AWAS cameras at traffic lights, 966 of them, were found running the red light.

According to the statement, 29 AWAS cameras are to monitor speeding, and 16 AWAS cameras to monitor beating the red light went into full operation from yesterday.

The statement said on the first day of Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2022 yesterday, infringing the speed limit was the highest violations committed by motorists.

According to the statement, the two offences will be subject to court action and cannot be compounded according to Section 79, Act 333 (JPJ).

“If convicted, they can be fined up to RM2,000. Road users are advised to abide by the rules set to ensure safety and reduce the rate of accidents and deaths on the road,“ it said.-Bernama