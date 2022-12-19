More than 51,000 household affected by floods in Thailand

BANGKOK: Continuous torrential rains and storms had worsened the floods in Thailand as the number of affected households had increased steeply to more than 51,000 nationwide as of today.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in a statement, said the affected provinces include Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani, Surat Thani, Satun, Trang, Amnat Charoen, Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri, and Chonburi.

“The flooding in Thailand had affected 51,543 households from 49 districts,” it said.

On Sunday, 15,696 households from 305 villages located in 33 districts were affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, DDPM said Narathiwat province was badly hit, where 29,113 households were affected thus far.

To date, a total of three deaths were reported in Narathiwat, it said.

It added a total of 11,616 households were affected by floods in eight districts of Songkhla. -Bernama