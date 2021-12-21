More than 52,000 NGO members become part of new political party

KLANG: With the agenda, “The Great Reset 2030” newly launched multi-racial party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) hopes to bring fresh, new political changes to the country.

During its launch today, more than 52,000 members from Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) also officially announced their membership into PBM led by Nor Hizwan Ahmad.

Nor Hizwan is the former political secretary to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and also PKN chairman.

“We want to correct what is deemed as “30 years of stagnation and political immaturity”.

“We are offering ourselves to become members of PBM with our reset agenda in tow for the party’s current leadership to embrace the ‘Great Reset’ we are bringing,” he told a press conference at the Wyndham Acmar Hotel here.

Earlier, rumours were rife that PBM would be led by Zuraida who is also a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member.

“Zuraida is a minister from a government component party, and I can see she is working hard for the nation.

“It is not fair for me to answer for her on her behalf, but she is not here today – that is obvious.”

Currently, the party’s leadership comprises of Julau MP Larry Sng, Kuala Langat MP and former PKR vice-president Datuk Dr Xavier Jeyakumar and Tebrau MP, Steven Choong.

PBM is rebranded from the Sarawak Workers Party (SWP). Sng is also a former Sarawak PKR chief and president of SWP, which was initially set up by his veteran politician father Datuk Sng Chee Hua along with several former Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) members in 2012.

Nor Hizwan also said he was informed by Sng earlier today that there is a possibility of the party being required to reconvene a new extraordinary general meeting as ordered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“I was made to understand that the party’s leadership is considering several names for the presidency post.

“I do not have the exact information because it is my first day in the party,” he added.

Hizwan also said they will focus on six pillars - being a multiracial party, representing the voices of the youth, championing the rights of women, education, science and technology.

He had earlier announced that he quit Bersatu a few weeks ago.

“Basically, this is not about Azmin or Muhyiddin but I am here to talk about the ‘Great Reset’ of Malaysia.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is currently Bersatu president while former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is now a Bersatu supreme council member.

“I am here because of a new political party, a new political platform that God willing will realise our new agenda,” he added.